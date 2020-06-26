Tennessee reports biggest daily jump in positive virus tests

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The rebound of Covid-19 cases continues across the south with Tennessee setting a single day spike, again.

The state reported 1,410 new positive tests on Friday.

That easily beat the last record number of 1,200 set just last Friday.

Both Memphis and Nashville are now requiring people to wear face masks in public.

But as numbers jump around the state, Hamilton County has remained relatively low this week. We saw a spike of 68 on Wednesday, but that dropped to 34 on Friday. And we’ve had the lowest rate of new positives for a week since late May.

The rise isn’t just happening in Tennessee.

Alabama set a single day record on Thursday with 1,100.

Georgia is averaging 1,200 new cases a day over the last two weeks.

On Friday, the number of people in the hospital with Covid-19 rose to 1,184.. a 51% increase over the last 3 weeks.

Still Governor Kemp said today he doesn’t plan any new restrictions.

And Alabama announced on Friday that all schools will reopen for in-class instruction this fall.

North Carolina residents were required to wear masks in public as of 6PM on Friday.

Here is where our four surrounding counties stand on Covid-19 Cases on Friday.

POSITIVE TESTS (total and Friday #s)

GA: 72,995 (1,900)

NC: 58,818 (1,635)

TN: 39,444 (1,410)

AL: 33,717 (964)