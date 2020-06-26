South Pittsburg Pirates Enjoy Their Own Pirate Ship at Beene Stadium

Rick Nyman
South Pittsburg, TN-(WDEF-TV) It’s not often you see a ship docked on a football field, unless you go to South Pittsburg. The Pirates built their own Pirate ship in 2014, complete with fire, smoke, and a cannon that’s fired every time South Pitt scores.

Said Steve Powers, who helped develop the idea for the ship:”After one of our middle school practices, Jeremy, Brent, and myself were all sitting out here on the track talking about how it would be pretty cool to have a ship similar to what Tampa Bay has in their stadium.”
Said ship builder Jamey Creekmore:”Stevie Powers approached me about doing the construction on it. I told him yeah. He asked me if I could come down here and help them. I’d rather just build it myself. I told him to get out of the way.” (laughter)
Said South Pittsburg head coach Vic Grider:”Anybody that comes to South Pittsburg from one of our opponents. First thing they talk about is the ship, and the entrance that our guys make. Of course the things that happen over the course of the game.”
Reporter:”Now tell us where the cannon is? When we hear that things at games, where exactly is the cannon?”
Said Creekmore:”The cannon is on top of the mast.”
Said Grider:”When they first showed it to me when they got the thing. I thought that’s not going to do much. The first time you hear it go off, you completely change your opinion about what it’s able to do.”
Said Creekmore:”It’s pretty loud. (chuckles) It will rattle the valley.”
Reporter:”South Pitt can score a lot of points. I’ve seen some 60-point scores. Are you ever nervous that you would run out of ammunition for the cannon?”
Said Powers:”We actually got down to the last bullet or two a time or two.  We’ve actually gotten in trouble a few times about. On certain humidity nights when the humidity is up, the smoke will hang onto the ground. Of course it doesn’t go away as far as even during the extra point or during the kick-off, it has delayed that a few times. We got a few warnings on that.”
Said Creekmore:”It has got the smoke cannon set up. The cannon. The flags. All of it at night brought together. Everything. It’s pretty cool.”
Said Grider:”We take a lot of pride in playing here at our place. We’ve always felt like us being able to play at home gives us a sizable advantage. We feel like this is a very tough place for opponents to come into and try and win a football game. With the addition of the ship and the cannon a few years ago, I think we probably upped that ante a little bit.”

Rick Nyman
