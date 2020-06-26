Police charge suspect in fatal hit and run of bicyclist

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect in the hit and run death of a bicyclist Wednesday night on Shallowford road.

23 year old Troy Maples faces charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death, Failure to Render Aid, Failure to Report an Accident, and Driving on a Suspended License, with more possibly to come.

Investigators determined he was the driver that rear-ended the bicycle which was in the center/turn lane a few blocks from Highway 15 just after midnight.

The 33 year old rider died later at the hospital.