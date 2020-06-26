New rule requires University of Tennessee students to get flu vaccines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – University of Tennessee students will have to get their flu shot this fall and also be immunized for COVID-19 if a vaccine becomes available under an emergency rule unanimously approved Friday by the university’s Board of Trustees. The university went to online classes because of the coronavirus pandemic on March 16, which was extended April 1 through the summer. The university system plans to have students on campuses for the fall semester with this new rule. University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd said this is an emergency rule for now but the state legislature will be asked to make it permanent.

