What does a Coronavirus Contact Tracer do?

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – In Tennessee there have been over 700,000 Coronavirus tests performed.

More than 38,000 of those tests have been positive.

If your family member or friend has tested positive for the Coronavirus, you may receive a phone call from a health department Contact tracer notifying you about the positive test result.

“We are contacting people that live within the home of a positive case and anybody you shared intimate contact with. We call those non household contacts. Anybody you spent more than 10 mins with and within 6 feet of that person,” says Zach North, TN State Health Department Contact Tracer

Health Officials say once you have been notified that you have come into contact with a person who is positive for Covid-19, you are encouraged to get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days.

Even though the Tennessee Department of Health has an office in Hamilton County they only notify people in the 10 surrounding counties, so if you live in Hamilton County, it is likely that someone from the county health department will call you with the notification.

Contact Tracer, Zach North says it’s important that if you are notified, that you take it seriously.

“Answer the phone whenever the Tennessee Department of Health is calling. It’s the most effective way to identify and isolate the infection in our community. The virus is very efficient in transmitting itself. We have to match that enthusiasm in combating it,” says North.

If you are contacted regarding a positive test result in your family or friends, go get tested.

Most tests are free- and it could save your life or the life of someone you love.

For more information about testing centers and statistics click here.