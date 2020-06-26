Black Lives Matter Mural painted on MLK Boulevard

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- From Charlotte, North Carolina to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Black Lives Matter Murals have been popping up all across the country since the protests after George Floyd’s death.

MLK Boulevard will be the home of Chattanooga’s mural that was designed by Chattanooga native, The Artist Seven.

The Artist Seven says, “Personally, as a artist, I just kind of wanted to do something. I didn’t know what I wanted to do, But I had been feeling like I wanted to somehow contribute to the movement artistically and was kind of struggling to fins a way to do that. So, when I was approached by public arts to do this particular project, I was like ah man that would be a great fit.”

Rise Chattanooga, in partnership with Public Art Chattanooga chose the location because of the history that MLK Boulevard holds.

Katelyn Kirnie, with Public Art Chattanooga says, “This is really reclaiming the street and giving prominence to black lives. So, this is really an important project that speaks volumes about what is happening here today.”

Even some familiar faces showed up to help paint the bold, yet peaceful message.

District 8 City Councilman, Anthony Byrd says, “I mean it just shows the community that when we come together, it’s some amazing things that we can do and it’s just one step to uplifting our community in a better way. So, I’m out here enjoying it and happy to be apart of it.”

Over 300 people volunteered to work on this mural.

They’ll work in four hour shifts and organizers say, if the rain holds off, they hope to be finished by tonight.

East MLK Boulevard will be closed from Lindsay Street to Houston Street until Saturday.