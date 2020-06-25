Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – June 25th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Not As Wet For The Next Couple Of Days, & Temperatures Stay Slightly Below Normal.



This Morning: Mostly cloudy, some fog forming, and muggy temperatures again. A stray leftover shower is possible, otherwise lows will settle into the mid & upper 60’s again.

This Afternoon: Partly cloudy with a little more sunshine for this afternoon, with only spotty showers mainly to our South. The occasional light shower may pop up in and around Chattanooga, but those chances remain slim and the accumulation amounts will be minimal. Highs will reach the mid and maybe upper 80’s.

Overnight: Partly cloudy and mainly dry for Thursday night with lows in the upper 60’s. Once again, some fog may form late, especially in the higher elevations and close to standing bodies of water.

The Weekend: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid for both Friday and Saturday with isolated afternoon, heat – triggered showers and storms possible. Highs will settle into the upper 80’s each day with lows near 70.

Scattered late day showers and storms are more likely Sunday and that unsettled weather pattern will continue through the first half of next week. Keep the rain gear handy for those pop up showers and storms!

89 & 68 are our seasonal highs and lows.

