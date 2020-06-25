New Tennessee Unemployment Claims Increase from Previous Week

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The number of Tennesseans claiming unemployment rose slightly from the previous week with 21,155 new claims for the week of June 20. There were 19,925 claims the previous week. This ends the ten week streak of fewer filings than the previous week. The number of continuous claims dropped to 266,596 from 280,593. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
Hamilton County saw 984 new claims. Shelby County saw the greatest amount of claims with 5,545. Davidson County had 2,411.
The number of laid-off workers who applied for unemployment benefits nationally fell to 1.48 million last week, the 12th straight drop and a sign that layoffs are slowing but are still at a painfully high level. The steady decline in claims suggests that the job market has begun to heal from the pandemic, which shuttered businesses and sent the unemployment rate up to 14.7% in April, its highest level since the Great Depression. Yet the latest figure also coincides with a sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States, especially in the South and West, that’s threatening to derail a nascent economic rebound.
with additional reporting from The Associated Press
Statewide Data:
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|May 16, 2020
|28,692
|314,487
|May 23, 2020
|26,041
|310,126
|May 30, 2020
|22,784
|302,260
|June 6, 2020
|21,417
|292,234
|June 13, 2020
|19,925
|280,593
|June 20, 2020
|21,155
|266,596
|Claims Since March 15
|643,799
|Southeast Tennessee
|New Claims
|Continuous Claims
|Hamilton County
|5,467
|14,689
|Bradley County
|320
|3,803
|McMinn County
|151
|1,885
|Rhea County
|87
|1,143
|Marion County
|77
|889
|Polk County
|45
|409
|Grundy County
|42
|545
|Meigs County
|40
|475
|Bledsoe County
|21
|213
|Sequatchie County
|28
|405