New Tennessee Unemployment Claims Increase from Previous Week

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The number of Tennesseans claiming unemployment rose slightly from the previous week with 21,155 new claims for the week of June 20. There were 19,925 claims the previous week. This ends the ten week streak of fewer filings than the previous week. The number of continuous claims dropped to 266,596 from 280,593. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

Hamilton County saw 984 new claims. Shelby County saw the greatest amount of claims with 5,545. Davidson County had 2,411.

- Advertisement -

The number of laid-off workers who applied for unemployment benefits nationally fell to 1.48 million last week, the 12th straight drop and a sign that layoffs are slowing but are still at a painfully high level. The steady decline in claims suggests that the job market has begun to heal from the pandemic, which shuttered businesses and sent the unemployment rate up to 14.7% in April, its highest level since the Great Depression. Yet the latest figure also coincides with a sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States, especially in the South and West, that’s threatening to derail a nascent economic rebound.

with additional reporting from The Associated Press

Statewide Data:



Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487 May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126 May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260 June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234 June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593 June 20, 2020 21,155 266,596 Claims Since March 15 643,799

Southeast Tennessee New Claims Continuous Claims Hamilton County 5,467 14,689 Bradley County 320 3,803 McMinn County 151 1,885 Rhea County 87 1,143 Marion County 77 889 Polk County 45 409 Grundy County 42 545 Meigs County 40 475 Bledsoe County 21 213 Sequatchie County 28 405