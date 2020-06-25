McCallie Running Back B.J. Harris Commits to Missouri

Rick Nyman
McCallie running back B.J. Harris has verbally committed to Missouri. He picked the Tigers over multiple D-One schools like Mississippi State, Memphis, Virginia Tech, and Georgia Tech. Last year Harris ran for over 1,400 yards with 25 touchdowns in helping lead the Blue Tornado to the state championship. ESPN ranks Harris as the top running back in the state of Tennessee. Harris became the 16th commitment for Missouri’s class of 20-21, which is now ranked 19th nationally by Rivals.com.

