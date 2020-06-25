McCallie Running Back B.J. Harris Commits to Missouri

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
McCallie running back B.J. Harris has verbally committed to Missouri. He picked the Tigers over multiple D-One schools like Mississippi State, Memphis, Virginia Tech, and Georgia Tech. Last year Harris ran for over 1,400 yards with 25 touchdowns in helping lead the Blue Tornado to the state championship. ESPN ranks Harris as the top running back in the state of Tennessee. Harris became the 16th commitment for Missouri’s class of 20-21, which is now ranked 19th nationally by Rivals.com.
