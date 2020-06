CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga firefighters battled a blaze tonight in the Orchard Knob community.

It happened at a duplex in the 1400 block of Ivy Street around 9:30 PM.

The front of the building was in flames when the first units got there.

One side of the duplex was significantly damaged, but the resident was not home at the time.

The residents of the other side got out okay.

Their side suffered smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.