Decatur Funeral Home owner shoots his son

DECATUR, Tennessee (WDEF) – A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot by his own father this afternoon in Meigs County.

Sheriff Jackie Melton says James Alan Bowers, Jr. was shot around 3:30 pm.

He is in stable condition at a local hospital.

The Sheriff says he was shot by his father, James Bowers, Sr.

The father operates Bowers Funeral Home in Decatur.

He moved his family to Meigs County in 1988 after buying the funeral home when he retired from the railroad.

Sheriff Melton says the TBI is investigating the case.