Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – June 24th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Very Warm, Humid, With A Few Isolated Showers And Storms Continuing, Along With Consistent Temperatures!



Expect mostly cloudy warm and muggy weather through the morning. A few passing showers are possible this morning, but they will be diminishing late morning with some fog developing. Lows will settle into the upper 60’s to near 70. We’ll be closer to 75 in Chattanooga.

This Afternoon: Partly to mostly cloudy, very warm, and humid for this afternoon. A few isolated showers and storms will move from West to East during the day, with highs in the mid to upper 80’s. This “mid to upper 80’s” trend will be consistent for the week, as highs will stay just under 90.

Overnight: Partly to mostly cloudy again, some fog forming late, and muggy temperatures. A leftover shower is possible Wednesday night, otherwise lows will settle into the upper 60’s again.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a little more sunshine for Thursday, with only spotty showers mainly to our South for tomorrow. Highs will reach the upper 80’s again. Scattered showers and storms more likely for Friday with more typical early Summer weather expected for the upcoming weekend with highs in the upper 80’s to near 90 and lows near 70. A few isolated late – day showers storms possible through Sunday.

89 & 68 are our seasonal highs and lows.

