U.S. Senate candidates get endorsements

By
Dorothy Sherman
-
0
5

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Republican candidates vying for outgoing U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander’s seat are getting support.

Former Congressman Zach Wamp has announced his endorsement of Dr. Manny Sethi.

- Advertisement -

The Coffee County raised doctor is an orthopedic trauma surgeon and founded the nonprofit Healthy Tennessee.

Meanwhile, Congressman Chuck Fleischmann gave his endorsement to Bill Hagerty.

Hagerty is already supported by President Donald Trump.

The businessman has served as United States Ambassador to Japan under the president.

The primary election is August 6th.

Previous articleChattanooga homicides slightly lower this year
mm
Dorothy Sherman
Dorothy grew up in Bay Minette, Alabama near the state's beautiful Gulf Coast. Before coming to WDEF she worked at a station in Columbus, Georgia. Dorothy spent several years there as an Anchor and also reporter in Auburn, Alabama. Dorothy graduated from the University of Montevallo in Alabama and played tennis for the school. She has a Labrador Retriever. When she's not working Dorothy enjoys spending time with her pup, doing outdoor activities, going to the beach, hiking, slalom skiing, snow skiing, snowboarding and hanging out with her family. You can contact Dorothy at dsherman@wdef.com.