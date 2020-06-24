U.S. Senate candidates get endorsements

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Republican candidates vying for outgoing U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander’s seat are getting support.

Former Congressman Zach Wamp has announced his endorsement of Dr. Manny Sethi.

The Coffee County raised doctor is an orthopedic trauma surgeon and founded the nonprofit Healthy Tennessee.

Meanwhile, Congressman Chuck Fleischmann gave his endorsement to Bill Hagerty.

Hagerty is already supported by President Donald Trump.

The businessman has served as United States Ambassador to Japan under the president.

The primary election is August 6th.