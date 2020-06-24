Police investigate fatal Hit & Run of cyclist

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating the case of a cyclist who was run over by a car just after midnight.

The driver did not stop.

- Advertisement -

It happened in the 6400 block of Shallowford Road near Highway 153 where a bicyclist was headed east in the center, turn lane.

Witnesses say the bicycle was hit from behind.

The 33 year old man on the bike was killed.

Investigators recovered car parts at the scene from a 2013-16 Nissan Sentra that is charcoal or gray colored.

If you have information on the case, please call police at 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.