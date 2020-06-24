Mom To Mom – Get Your Kids Outside To Fill Nature’s Treasure Box

Spending too much time in the house? We’re going to give you a fun excuse to get your kids outside. Here’s how to make something I like to call, nature’s treasure box. It’s a fun activity for your kids, not only to get them outside, but it gets them exploring and learning all about nature. It’s basically a treasure hunt outside. You get an empty egg carton. Do you send your kids outside and say, you find 12 things that they find interesting, or they just want to collect. And they don’t have to do this all in one day, they can just build their collection to their liking. Some examples could be sending them outside to find different types of flowers, maybe different types of rocks, different kinds of seeds, different types of leaves, it can really just be anything. And there’s a lot out there, so I’m sure they’ll come back with some fairly interesting things, except for bugs. No bugs allowed.

This is good for kids ages two to about six. It gets them outside exploring, it gets them talking, it creates great motor skills, they can jump, play, it just gets our little minds working and they’re able to communicate about the fun stuff that they found. If you do this with your little ones, we would love to see those pictures. You can always post them to our Facebook page. And as always, moms we’ll see you on the next Mom To Mom.