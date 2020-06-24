Georgia measure would stop officials mailing ballot requests

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans controlling a Georgia House committee have approved a bill to prevent election officials from proactively sending mail ballot request forms to voters ahead of an election.

If it makes it through both chambers and gets Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature, it could take effect ahead of November’s general elections.

- Advertisement -

To protect voting rights during the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger sent absentee ballot applications to nearly 7 million active registered voters for the state’s June 9 primary elections.

Turnout increased sharply, particularly among Democrats.

Republican Shaw Blackmon, the committee chairman, says he simply wants to help county officials from being flooded with ballot requests.