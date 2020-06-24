My Best Me Health Tip – Foods That Help With Depression

Food can help regulate mood swings just like exercise and sleep. Nuts, especially macadamian nuts are good as long as you watch your caloric intake.

Foods rich in vitamin D such as beef liver or eggs are also good for lowering depression. If you try fish, make sure it’s from cold water, not farm raised. Antioxidants, plant based food such as vegetables or salads.

- Advertisement -

Along with the types of foods, remember to exercise by moving at least 30 minutes a day and get seven to eight hours of sleep a day.

For more information check us out on the My Best Me page.

Sponsored in part by: