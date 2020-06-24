Community Patrol has new timeliness

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A local organization is on a mission to make our communities a safer place to live.

The 10,000 Fearless Community Patrol started back in 20-15.

They’re equipped with their own patrol cars, and require training before volunteers can start patrolling the streets.

The group now has two locations.

Since the recent violence seen nationwide at the hands of police, the Community patrol believes it’s important now more than ever that people who live and work in our communities, help keep it beautiful and safe.

Kevin Muhammad of the Community Haven says “We’re seeing happening with us committing acts of violence against ourselves and in particular right now with the climate that black men are being beat and killed at the hands of law enforcement that we could eradicate that overnight, by making our own communities safe and decent places to live.”

The Community Patrol’s newest location in the Bushtown area was the first black incorporated township in all of America.