Chattanooga Police officers resign in face of federal investigation

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Two weeks ago, their attorneys were confident that two Chattanooga Police officers would be exonerated in a federal investigation.

Today, both officers resigned.

Jacob Lee and Jonathan Bradley were members of the Street Crimes Unit.

Police officials say their supervisors brought information of potential policy violations to the attention of Chief Roddy in April.

He opened an Internal Affairs investigation and informed federal authorities, which began their own investigation.

They are only saying the actions involved “unconstitutional searches and seizures.”

In early June, attorneys for both investigators responded to federal investigators.

“Inv. Bradley recently learned that some of his actions while in that role have become the subject of a federal investigation and he anticipates fully cooperating with that investigation. Inv. Bradley is proud of the difficult work he and other officers have done while in the Street Crimes Unit and remains confident that this investigation will demonstrate the quality of his work,” said Land Pope.

Attorney Lee Davis wrote “Inv. Lee has been involved in some of the most difficult gang investigations in this city. Inv. Lee stands by his work on behalf of the City of Chattanooga and we welcome a transparent investigation of any of his actions that have recently been criticized.”

Both officers separation from the department is immediate.