Chattanooga homicides slightly lower this year

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are seeing a lower number of homicides reported this year compared to last.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released their annual “Crime in Tennessee” report.

According to Chattanooga Police, there were 36 homicides in 2019.

A police spokesperson said that three of the homicides were justified.

The TBI reports 33 homicides in Chattanooga in 2019.

Police said that so far this year, 12 homicides have been reported.

That number is down three compared to the 15 homicides reported this same time last year.