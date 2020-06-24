Chattanooga Council approves police budget

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – For the second week in a row Chattanooga city council voted eight to one in favor of the police department’s budget.

The one who voted differently was city councilman Anthony Byrd.

Byrd mentions that he wanted to make sure resident’s voices in his district were heard.

At the end of the day you have to listen to your district you gotta listen to the people. I just salute all the protesters. I salute people people putting pressure on governments. So right now, since the vote is over let’s not lose that energy. Let’s start meeting weekly. Let’s meet monthly and start working on next year’s budget.”

This year’s budgets takes effect July first.