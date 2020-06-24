Brooks Koepka One of Five Golfers to Withdraw For Travelers Due to COVID 19

Three weeks into its return to competitive golf, the PGA Tour is on notice. Brooks Koepka and Webb Simpson were among five players who have withdrawn from the Travelers Championship, even though only one of them has tested positive for the coronavirus. The caddies of Koepka and Graeme McDowell tested positive, so both players withdrew as a precaution to other players. So did Koepka’s younger brother. Simpson withdrew when he learned a family member had tested positive. And Cameron Champ tested positive on Tuesday. The tour says there has been seven positive tests out of 2,757 given in three weeks on the PGA Tour and developmental Korn Ferry Tour.

