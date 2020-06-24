Brooks Koepka One of Five Golfers to Withdraw For Travelers Due to COVID 19

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
1

Three weeks into its return to competitive golf, the PGA Tour is on notice. Brooks Koepka and Webb Simpson were among five players who have withdrawn from the Travelers Championship, even though only one of them has tested positive for the coronavirus. The caddies of Koepka and Graeme McDowell tested positive, so both players withdrew as a precaution to other players. So did Koepka’s younger brother. Simpson withdrew when he learned a family member had tested positive. And Cameron Champ tested positive on Tuesday. The tour says there has been seven positive tests out of 2,757 given in three weeks on the PGA Tour and developmental Korn Ferry Tour.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUTC Students Demand Change
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.