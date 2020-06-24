Brooks Koepka One of Five Golfers to Withdraw For Travelers Due to COVID 19

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
Three weeks into its return to competitive golf, the PGA Tour is on notice. Brooks Koepka and Webb Simpson were among five players who have withdrawn from the Travelers Championship, even though only one of them has tested positive for the coronavirus. The caddies of Koepka and Graeme McDowell tested positive, so both players withdrew as a precaution to other players. So did Koepka’s younger brother. Simpson withdrew when he learned a family member had tested positive. And Cameron Champ tested positive on Tuesday. The tour says there has been seven positive tests out of 2,757 given in three weeks on the PGA Tour and developmental Korn Ferry Tour.
