Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – June 23rd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Wet, Humid, & Stormy Outlook Through Wednesday, the Quieter Times – For Awhile.



Expect a wet and foggy start to this Tuesday, June 23. Rain and thunderstorms will start to develop across the viewing area around 7 am this morning, then the storms will linger throughout the day. An isolated strong thunderstorm is possible as well. Highs will hit the mid & upper 80’s, but will fee warmer and even muggier.

Overnight: Still come clouds plus a few areas of dense fog likely, ending not long after sunrise on Tuesday. We’ll start the morning off between 65 & 68. Our seasonal morning low is 67, so we’ll be right on target for that.

Tomorrow: Our Expected high is 89 degrees, and that’s also our typical daytime high for this time of year. Otherwise, expect some sunshine mixed in with the clouds, plus a few isolated showers, mainly in the afternoon throughout Wednesday.

Extended Forecast: Mainly dry & hotter for the weekend, with highs at or slightly above 90 for Friday, Saturday, & Sunday.

Highs will return to the 90s by this weekend.

89 & 67 are our seasonal highs and lows.

