TVA gives more flexibility to local power distributors

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – TVA announced on Monday that it will begin to offer a more flexible purchased power agreement to local distributors.
TVA says they will now allow their local distributors to generate their own power.
- Advertisement -
The companies can build their own solar farms or other power generating facilities.
Officials say this will cut costs and help with individual needs for those companies.
“Unlike investor owned utilities, we are public power. We are in it for the customer. We can address customer needs on an individual basis. This flexibility option allows our local power companies to do just that,” says Scott Fiedler, TVA spokesperson.
Officials say this will allow those local companies to help out their own communities.
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.