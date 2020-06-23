TVA gives more flexibility to local power distributors

By
Joeli Poole
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – TVA announced on Monday that it will begin to offer a more flexible purchased power agreement to local distributors. 

TVA says they will now allow their local distributors to generate their own power.

The companies can build their own solar farms or other power generating facilities. 

Officials say this will cut costs and help with individual needs for those companies.

“Unlike investor owned utilities, we are public power. We are in it for the customer. We can address customer needs on an individual basis. This flexibility option allows our local power companies to do just that,” says Scott Fiedler, TVA spokesperson.

Officials say this will allow those local companies to help out their own communities.

