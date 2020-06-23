Second child in our area dies from Covid-19

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A second young child has now died in Hamilton County from Covid-19.

The new death reported on Tuesday was an Hispanic girl under ten years of age with no underlying medical conditions.

So far, 21 of the 29 Hamilton County residents who have died with Covid-19 have been over 50 years old.

Health Department officials say the hotline has gotten several complaints about waiting rooms at medical offices.

The claims say that people aren’t wearing facemasks and not distancing even in the medical waiting rooms.

Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes says “We stress once again how important it is to wear a mask and practice social distancing to keep this virus from spreading. These are simple yet necessary acts of kindness that could save a life.”

The number of new cases reported on Tuesday is 35, which continues a lower trend since last Friday.

Hospitalization numbers have remained in the 30s this week.

And the ICU number has tied the second lowest number for the month of June.