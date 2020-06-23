Possible excessive force incident reaction

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – People are reacting to a possible excessive force incident with some calling for a Hamilton County sergeant, corporal and 3 deputies to be let go.

That comes after the white officers were seen on police cameras arresting African-American man from Ohio, Reginald Arrington, Jr.

The videos show officers taking Arrington down as he tries to get away, pinning him and telling him to quit kicking as they beat him with batons.

Demonstrators put a focus on the incident when they got together in Miller Park Tuesday afternoon.

“Not tomorrow, not Monday. They need to be fired tonight. There’s no way any of us watching this can beat somebody on our job in the middle of the day, broad day on camera and still have a job the next day,” Activist and Artist C-Grimey Williams said.

Clergy gathered outside city hall Tuesday afternoon also commented on it.

“I can tell you this, we are not pleased with the Sheriff’s response. We’re definitely not pleased with that,” First Baptist Church East 8th Street Pastor William Terry Ladd said.

The Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office released the videos and dropped charges against Arrington.

Attorney General Neal Pinkston has also requested a TBI investigation into possible excessive use of force.

The Hamilton County Sheriff said he’s not placing the officers involved on administrative leave, but has ordered an Administrative Review, to ensure Arrington’s treatment was justified, and department policies were followed.