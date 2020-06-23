Officials express concern: Alabama virus cases top 30,000

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama on Monday reached more than 30,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, a milestone that came as health officials expressed concern about a recent surge in cases.

As of Monday, Alabama had 30,031 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, with more than a quarter of the cases reported in the last two weeks.

More than 830 people in the state have died.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signaled a reluctance to revisit closure orders but has made a plea for people to practice personal responsibility in combating the virus.

DEKALB COUNTY RATED HIGH (Fort Payne)

JACKSON COUNTY RATED MODERATELY HIGH (Bridgeport/Scottsboro)