No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Black driver

The noose found hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway had been there since at least last October.

Federal authorities say no charges are planned. Wallace is the only Black driver at NASCAR’s top level.

He successfully pushed the stock car series to ban the Confederate flag at its venues less than two weeks ago.

The noose was reported to NASCAR on Sunday but an FBI investigation determined it had been there since at least last fall.

An employee of The Wood Brothers Racing also told authorities he saw the noose there in October.

