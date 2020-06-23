No Charges Filed For NASCAR Noose Incident With Driver Bubba Wallace

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
The noose found hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway had been there since at least last October. Federal authorities say no charges are planned. Wallace is the only Black driver at NASCAR’s top level. He successfully pushed the stock car series to ban the Confederate flag at its venues less than two weeks ago. The noose was reported to NASCAR on Sunday but an FBI investigation determined it had been there since at least last fall. An employee of The Wood Brothers Racing also told authorities he saw the noose there in October.
