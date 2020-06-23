Nashville enters new reopening phase as virus cases grow

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Nashville has entered a new phase of reopening as COVID-19 cases are on the rise, but officials say the city won’t advance past this phase for at least a month. The phase that Nashville started Monday notably allows event spaces and small music venues to operate at half capacity, or up to 250 attendees, while bars can open at half capacity. The remaining closed metro parks and facilities, including playgrounds and basketball courts, can reopen, and camps can operate at full capacity with social distancing. Schools can also open with restrictions. Mayor John Cooper cited Nashville’s testing capacity, contract tracing levels and adequate hospital beds.

