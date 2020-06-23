Georgia lawmakers pass hate crimes, more police protections

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s legislature on Tuesday passed hate crimes legislation deemed essential by state leaders, sending the measure to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk.

The price Republicans exacted for moving that legislation forward was simultaneous passage of a bill that would mandate penalties for crimes targeting police and other first responders.

- Advertisement -

The action comes after Senate Republicans had added police as a protected class to the hate crimes legislation last week, but then moved those protections to a separate bill in a deal between the parties.

Kemp’s office said in a statement that he’ll sign the hate crimes bill, pending a legal review.

______

ATLANTA – State Representative Vernon Jones (D-Lithonia) today issued the following statement in response to the final passage of House Bill 426 on Tuesday, June 23, 2020:

“The Georgia House of Representatives voted 127-38 for the hate crimes bill today. It was a good step forward in the right direction although my amendment, which would have included political ideology, party affiliation and freedom of speech as protected classes, was not included in the final version of House Bill 426. I was still proud to support and vote ‘yes’ for this hate crimes legislation.”