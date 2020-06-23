Chattanooga Council Members give final approval of budget

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga City council members gave their final approval for an alternate FY21 budget Tuesday night.

This one includes the creation of an Office of Community Resilience.

- Advertisement -

It was made in response to the death of George Floyd and ongoing local protests calling for change.

Over one million dollars is allocated to the new office.

Council members passed the budget with Council Member Anthony Byrd being the only one to vote no.

The budget was able to come together despite a projected over $8 million revenue loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.