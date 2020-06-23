Brutality Allegations Against Soddy Daisy Officer

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF)- An attorney for William Bynum filed a lawsuit against the Soddy Daisy Police officer Jeffery Rahn and the city of Soddy Daisy.

“Lawsuits like this is filed because of constitutional violations” said Byrum’s attorney Clayton Whittaker.

Rahn had followed Bynum for speeding and detained Bynum in his parents’ yard in June of last year.

During the arrest, Bynum claims to have suffered, broken ribs, facial contusions, and bruising. His lawsuit alleges Rahn beat him while handcuffed.

“Please consider that we have a long history of battling for, guaranteeing, and securing constitutional civil rights for individuals” said Whittaker.

Whitaker suggests that today’s social climate is a result of a flawed legal system.

“The young man who is involved in the incident have rights” said Soddy Daisy City attorney Sam Elliott who will handle part of the defense.

“The Officer has rights and so what we’re trying to do is vindicate that in the context of defending the lawsuit” said Elliott.

Rahn’s attorney released a statement to news 12 saying in part quote “Officer Rahn understands the importance of that investigation and chooses not to make any further comment about the allegations at this time.”

A hearing for the case has not been scheduled yet. News 12 will keep you up to date as this story develops.