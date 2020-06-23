Blood Assurance in Critical Need of Donors

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Press Release) — Blood Assurance is in critical need of donors due to low donor turnout and several traumas in the Blood Assurance service area. Less than one day’s supply of O-positive, B-positive and B-negative remains on the shelf and O-negative, A-positive, A-negative and AB-negative red cells are also in need at this time, with only about one day’s supply available.

“Our blood supply was already critically low and these traumas in our service area have exacerbated that already critical need,”said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “We need the community’s help now to ensure we have what we need for area patients.”

Blood Assurance is asking everyone with these blood types who can donate blood to please do so during this time of critical need.They are the sole provider of blood products to the hospitals in this area. Donating blood with Blood Assurance is the only way patients in this area will be able to receive the blood products they need.

All donors who give will receive a double-sided pocket T-shirt and can be entered to win a Big Green Egg grill if they donate twice this summer. Blood Assurance will be giving three Big Green Eggs away to donors who give twice June through September. High school students who give right now will also receive double points toward their Cord of Courage, a special “Socially Engaged” wristlet and an entry to win a pair of AppleAirpods.

Blood Assurance is continuing to take extra precautions at this time to ensure the safety of donors and staff. Staff are wearing masks and frequently disinfecting all items and surfaces used by donors. They are also accepting donors by appointment only and these appointments are being spaced apart to ensure adequate distance. Blood donation is essential to the infrastructure of healthcare and the only way to ensure patients have the blood they need is for people to donate. Blood cannot be manufactured and all blood used in community hospitals is from volunteer donors.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive near you, please visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777.