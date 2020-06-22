Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – June 22nd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Wet, Humid, and Stormy Outlook for the First Half of the Week!

Monday morning, temperatures will be near 70 with some patchy fog forming mainly in the mountain tops. As lunchtime rolls around, skies will be a mix of sunshine and clouds but dry until the afternoon.

As the sun starts to peak out – most likely starting around 2 PM, rain and thunderstorms will start to develop across the viewing area. These storms will be hit or miss and an isolated strong thunderstorm is possible as well.

Overnight: Still come clouds plus a few areas of dense fog likely, ending not long after sunrise of Tuesday. We’ll start the morning off around 65 – 68,

Tuesday Afternoon: We are under a marginal risk for severe weather for hail, gusty winds, and localized flooding.The pattern remains “unstable” through Wednesday, with highs remaining in the mid & possible upper 80’s.

Good news is we will be mostly dry for the end of the week!

88 & 67 are our seasonal highs and lows.

