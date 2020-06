The Tennessee Aquarium has been nominated as one of the top 10 best aquariums in the country.

It’s part of a U-S-A Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice awards.

Aquariums in Gatlinburg and Atlanta are also included on the list.

A panel of tourism and zoological experts came up with the list of finalists for, quote, “their high-quality exhibits and visitor interactions.”

People can vote for their favorite aquarium online once a day until July 6th.

The winner will be announced July 17th.

Here is where you go to vote.