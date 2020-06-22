TECH BYTE: Apps That Help with Stress Relief

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — It’s normal to feel stressed out or anxious right now.

We’re in the middle of a global pandemic, and it’s affecting all aspects of our lives.

You don’t necessarily have to head to yoga class for some stress relief.

Surprisingly, all you need is your smartphone.

Creators of the Simple Habit Sleep, Meditation app claim you’ll feel better in just five minutes. It’s at least worth trying out, right?

It offers on-the-go meditations that work with your schedule – whether you want to take a quick break at work, or you’re getting ready for a stressful, big event. You just put in how much time you want to spend meditating.

The app also offers more than 500 free sessions so you can feel better.

You can even get coaching from world-renowned experts.

Again, you don’t need to go to a yoga class at a gym to do some relaxing stretches. You can learn how to do them right from your phone.

The Yoga Studio: Mind & Body app is a great way to take yoga classes for all skill levels.

You even have access to a guide with the different yoga poses.

There are guided audio meditations, as well.

You’re likely not the only one stressed out at home right now. The pandemic affects kids too, and there’s a meditation app just for them.

The Stop, Breathe & Think Kids app uses mindful games to check into how they’re feeling with fun emojis. They can also try mindful missions and meditations geared toward those emotions.

The app also has mindful sleep stories, so it’s easier for them to calm down before going to bed.

It’s great to use these apps, but just make sure you’re not looking at other ones on your phone too close to bedtime.

The light on your phone can impact your sleep.

And not getting enough shut eye can cause you to be anxious and stressed out too.

