Southern Adventist University installs a Covid-19 killing air filtration system

By
Joeli Poole
-
0
1
Southern Adventist University by Ian Johnson

COOLEGEDALE, Tenn (WDEF) – Many Schools across the country are preparing to welcome students back to school this fall.

But what are they doing to keep their students safe and school clean?

- Advertisement -

Southern Adventist University has unveiled a unique system that they believe will help stop the spread of the coronavirus. 

The university has installed a Covid-19 killing air filtration system.

The system uses bipolar ionization technology which works by launching microscopic particles into the air that attack viruses including influenza and the coronavirus. 

“What it does is that it is attracted to ,whether it’s positive or negative, to particulates, allergens, or mold. What it does is that it loads up on them , they fall to the ground or they are sucked into the filtration system of that HVAC equipment,” says Marty Hamilton, Associate Vice President For Financial Administration.

Hospitals and other universities across the country are already using these systems.

Though more research needs to be done, some studies show that these systems can kill up to 99 percent of the airborne Coronavirus particles. 

School officials say when students walk back onto campus this fall of 2020 each building including the dorms will be fitted with the new air system.

Every device is sized to perfectly fit each of the buildings on campus to make sure the correct amount of ions are going in. 

“We care about their lives and their health. This equipment helps us fight even the common flu, colds, or bacteria in the air. That’s what our big incentive was to invest in this newer technology,” says Hamilton.

In addition, the school is also following all other CDC recommendations  including masks in the classroom, hand sanitizing stations, and social distancing.

Previous articleWeather Update: Monday Afternoon’s Forecast – June 22nd, 2020
mm
Joeli Poole
Joeli Poole joined the WDEF News 12 Team in April 2019 as a Reporter and Producer. You can find her reporting during the week and when not on camera; she's producing the 6 and 11 shows. Joeli grew up with a love for reporting, starting in middle school. She has been the anchor for her middle and high school TV stations, along with the Sports Anchor for her College TV Station. Joeli grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Tennessee when she 10 years old. She went to Cleveland Middle school and Walker Valley High School. She graduated in May of 2019 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in Communications. Being from the area, Joeli loves being able to help tell the stories of her community. In her spare time, Joeli enjoys watching her LSU Tigers, hiking, and playing with her dog. Feel free to email any story ideas at jpoole@wdef.com.