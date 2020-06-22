Raid ends in 13 drug arrests at one home in northwest Georgia

By
Collins Parker
-
0
1

FLINTSTONE, Georgia (WDEF) – Walker County Sheriff’s officers and the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit drug Task Force mad a lot of meth arrests this morning at one home at the foot of Lookout Mountain.

They raided a home on Nick-A-Jack Road near Flintstone.

- Advertisement -

They served warrants for three suspects, and arrested ten more people for drug activity at the home… all for meth.

Howard Graham, Flinstone, GA. Possession of methamphetamine

Samantha Songer Flinstone, GA. Possession of methamphetamine

Muriel Smith Flinstone, GA. Possession of methamphetamine

Albert Brock Rossville , GA. Possession of methamphetamine

Amanda Womble Flinstone, GA. Possession of methamphetamine along with active Probation violation warrant

Tonya Black Rossville, GA. Possession of methamphetamine

Charles A. Womble Flinstone, GA. Possession of methamphetamine

Barry Cluck Rossville, GA. Possession of methamphetamine

Allen Womble Flinstone, GA. Possession of methamphetamine, along with active Probation violation warrant

Charles F. Womble Flinstone, GA. Possession of methamphetamine, along with active Probation violation warrant