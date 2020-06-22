Police in, then out, as Georgia hate crimes bill moves ahead

ATLANTA (AP) — In an abrupt turn, Republicans in the Georgia Senate have removed protections for police from hate crimes legislation, just days after adding them in over the objection of civil rights groups and Democrats.
First responders were removed as a protected class from the bill Monday by the Senate Rules Committee after lawmakers said they struck a deal between parties.
House Bill 426 would impose additional penalties for crimes motivated by the victim’s race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender or disability.
Many supporters were angered when Republicans added first responders to that list in committee on Friday.
Tennessee lawmakers adjourn without addressing race, reform
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Black lawmakers came back to the Capitol earlier this month with a request for their white colleagues: Advance public policy to send modest signals that say Black lives do matter.
Nearly three weeks later and the GOP-dominant General Assembly adjourned after largely ignoring and spiking many of the measures proponents argued would have helped dismantle racial injustice.
Efforts stalled to remove the bust of former Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest that sits in the Capitol building.
A Democratic-backed proposal listing several police reforms was blocked from being debated on the House floor.