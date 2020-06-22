Police in, then out, as Georgia hate crimes bill moves ahead

ATLANTA (AP) — In an abrupt turn, Republicans in the Georgia Senate have removed protections for police from hate crimes legislation, just days after adding them in over the objection of civil rights groups and Democrats.

First responders were removed as a protected class from the bill Monday by the Senate Rules Committee after lawmakers said they struck a deal between parties.

- Advertisement -

House Bill 426 would impose additional penalties for crimes motivated by the victim’s race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender or disability.

Many supporters were angered when Republicans added first responders to that list in committee on Friday.

Tennessee lawmakers adjourn without addressing race, reform