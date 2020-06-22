Peyton Manning makes large donation to local schools

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — On a day where dad is the one who’s supposed to receiving gifts, the father of Tennessee football is giving back to four Hamilton County football programs. Future NFL Hall of Famer and former Tennessee Vols quarterback Peyton Manning has personally seen to it that schools affected by Easter’s tornadoes receive much needed funding.

Programs with students in the affected areas were given $5,000 from Manning, with a dollar for dollar matching donation from the NFL itself.

Ooltewah, East Hamilton, Central and Grace Baptist Academy all received the funding.

Grace Athletic Director Bob Ateca says he’s been overwhelmed with the level of support the Golden Eagles have had from the community.

Part of the $10,000 is going towards getting each Golden Eagle their own duffel bag to carry their equipment, since the tornado destroyed their locker rooms.

“It’s really big. I mean, it’s just big that we’re able to continue to do what we normally do in these type of circumstances,” Ateca said. “I think it’s awesome that he even thought of us. Somebody who has the accolades that he has and have the opportunities that he’s had to think about just the little high school programs here in Chattanooga and take care of them, I think it’s just phenomenal.”

