NASCAR Rallies Around Driver Bubba Wallace

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
The FBI is investigating the discovery of a noose found in the Talladega Superspeedway garage stall of Bubba Wallace. He is NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver. Wallace two weeks ago successfully pushed NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its venues. President Steve Phelps says security has been stepped up for Wallace since the noose was found on Sunday. On Monday, every driver and their crews joined Wallace in a show of solidarity before the race that was postponed a day by rain.
