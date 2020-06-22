NASCAR Rallies Around Driver Bubba Wallace

The FBI is investigating the discovery of a noose found in the Talladega Superspeedway garage stall of Bubba Wallace. He is NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver. Wallace two weeks ago successfully pushed NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its venues. President Steve Phelps says security has been stepped up for Wallace since the noose was found on Sunday. On Monday, every driver and their crews joined Wallace in a show of solidarity before the race that was postponed a day by rain.

