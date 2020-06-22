Love Fellowship Summer Reading program

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Love Fellowship 21st Century Learning Center has partnered with Hardy Elementary School for the last 15 years.

Their goal is to assist families with school age children who are zoned for Hardy Elementary.

- Advertisement -

During the summer, they help with tutoring and providing family meals.

Since Covid-19 prematurely caused Hamilton County Schools to close their doors earlier, Love Fellowship has taken the classroom to the family’s front door.

News 12’s David Moore takes us for a ride on tonight’s edition of What’s Right With Our Schools.