CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Harry Connick, Jr. makes a stop in the Scenic City.

As part of the CBS special “United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes,” Connick came to the area recently to honor Mike and Kim Frazier.

The couple are Professional Drivers for Covenant Transport.

The Fraziers also got to meet Tim McGraw virtually.

While he was there, Connick introduced McGraw on an Ipad.

You can watch the United We Sing special on CBS All Access.