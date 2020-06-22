Harry Connick, Jr., Covenant Transport surprises drivers in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – When Harry Connick, Jr. showed up at Covenant Transport in Chattanooga recently, drivers Kim and Mike Frazier were surprised.

“Covenant Transport just contacted us and said they had a surprise for us and called us in and so we headed in and next thing we know here comes Harry Connick, Jr. pulling in,” Kim said.

- Advertisement -

Connick and his daughter, Georgia, took a road trip making stops to thank essential workers.

On one of the stops they met the Fraziers.

“Oh, it was amazing. I mean we were completely surprised. He is,” Kim said.

“Probably the nicest guy. He’s very down to earth and just very, genuinely good person,” Mike said.

The Fraziers are essential workers a part of the trucking industry.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve continued to help provide essential goods to Americans.

“We were just doing our jobs. That’s what we signed up for. Unfortunately the world has come to what it has come to, but at the end of the day, we’re just doing our jobs,” Kim said,

While Connick was with the Fraziers, the couple got to meet Tim McGraw virtually, through a tablet.

“It was great. For him to take time out of his day to you know address us, it was like a once in a lifetime thing,” Mike said.

The Fraziers’ celebrity meeting was featured in the CBS special “United We Sing: A GRAMMY Tribute to the Unsung Heroes.”

The Fraziers said that to have been picked for the experience was a blessing.