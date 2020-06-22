Hamilton County confirms deputy photo was on post under investigation

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County shared more information on their investigation into a social media post.

Last week, they did not believe the post with racial overtones was actually from a Sheriff’s Office employee.

It showed a photo of an officer, posting about violent demonstrations in Santa Monica, CA with the words “Target Practice.”

On Monday, they confirmed the photo was of Deputy Carl Ritchey.

They say Deputy Richey has been on medical leave since May 28th.

The Sheriff’s Office has both a criminal investigation and an internal affairs investigation going on over the post.