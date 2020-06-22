GHSA Voting on Shot Clock Proposal For High School Basketball Games

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
5

The GHSA plans to vote Tuesday on whether to add a 30 second shot clock to Georgia high school basketball games. How do schools feel about going on the clock? We caught up with a trio of area coaches for their opinions on the proposal.

Reporter:”Have you ever played in some holiday tournament that you have taken a team to over the years that have somehow used a shot clock?”
Said Ringgold girls basketball coach Margaret Stockburger:”Never.”
Of course that could change if the GHSA votes to install the shot clock.
They plan to do it in three steps.
Next season just for holiday tournaments.
The following year it would be an option for region games.
And then in year three for all GHSA games.
Said Stockburger:”As far as we’re concerned, I don’t think it will make a whole lot of difference because I’m not real sure we spend 30 seconds trying to get the ball shot.” (laughter)
Said new Heritage girls coach Greg Elkins:”I’m for it personally. I think at this point where we are across the world or around the world basketball wise, I think we are one of the few places that actually don’t use a shot clock for high school age kids.”
Let’s be honest, nobody likes watching stall ball.
Said Elkins:”I think in the end even though you might end up eeking out a win or you might end up staying in the game a little longer, it really in the end is not advantageous for anybody. I think it ruins the flow of the game.”
Said LaFayette boys coach Hank Peppers:”I think it sends the wrong message to your team. If you are coming out of the gates trying to hold the ball, it almost shows you’re hoping to win instead of expecting to win and that changes things.”
Said Stockburger:”I hate the slow down type thing. I’ve done it a couple of times, but it’s so boring.”
Implementing the shot clock will have an impact on strategy as well.
Said Peppers:”What I’m anxious to see is how kids or athletes handle whenever it gets to nine seconds on the clock, and it starts ticking down. I feel like early on there will be a lot of poor shot attempts late in the clock.”
Said Stockburger:”If you’ve got 30 seconds, I think pressing will be probably important. You can put that press in and make them use ten seconds or eleven seconds trying to get the ball up the court and then try to set up an offense. I think that in itself would be an advantage that you could do if you were a pressing team.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTennessee Aquarium nominated in best aquarium online contest
Next articleHarry Connick, Jr., Covenant Transport surprises drivers in Chattanooga
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.