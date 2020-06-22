GHSA Voting on Shot Clock Proposal For High School Basketball Games

The GHSA plans to vote Tuesday on whether to add a 30 second shot clock to Georgia high school basketball games. How do schools feel about going on the clock? We caught up with a trio of area coaches for their opinions on the proposal.

Reporter:”Have you ever played in some holiday tournament that you have taken a team to over the years that have somehow used a shot clock?”

Said Ringgold girls basketball coach Margaret Stockburger:”Never.”

Of course that could change if the GHSA votes to install the shot clock.

They plan to do it in three steps.

Next season just for holiday tournaments.

The following year it would be an option for region games.

And then in year three for all GHSA games.

Said Stockburger:”As far as we’re concerned, I don’t think it will make a whole lot of difference because I’m not real sure we spend 30 seconds trying to get the ball shot.” (laughter)

Said new Heritage girls coach Greg Elkins:”I’m for it personally. I think at this point where we are across the world or around the world basketball wise, I think we are one of the few places that actually don’t use a shot clock for high school age kids.”

Let’s be honest, nobody likes watching stall ball.

Said Elkins:”I think in the end even though you might end up eeking out a win or you might end up staying in the game a little longer, it really in the end is not advantageous for anybody. I think it ruins the flow of the game.”

Said LaFayette boys coach Hank Peppers:”I think it sends the wrong message to your team. If you are coming out of the gates trying to hold the ball, it almost shows you’re hoping to win instead of expecting to win and that changes things.”

Said Stockburger:”I hate the slow down type thing. I’ve done it a couple of times, but it’s so boring.”

Implementing the shot clock will have an impact on strategy as well.

Said Peppers:”What I’m anxious to see is how kids or athletes handle whenever it gets to nine seconds on the clock, and it starts ticking down. I feel like early on there will be a lot of poor shot attempts late in the clock.”

Said Stockburger:”If you’ve got 30 seconds, I think pressing will be probably important. You can put that press in and make them use ten seconds or eleven seconds trying to get the ball up the court and then try to set up an offense. I think that in itself would be an advantage that you could do if you were a pressing team.”