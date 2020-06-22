Food Struggles in Tennessee and Georgia Counties

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- A study by the Feeding America organization suggest that Hamilton, Catoosa, and Whitfield Counties, are struggling more rapidly with food insecurity, which could lead to hunger.

“Even before the pandemic so many in our community were facing hunger” said Director of Community Outreach at the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.

Food insecurity, whether caused by food deserts, finances or other reasons can lead to difficult choices to prevent hunger.

“You May be a mom with three kids and two jobs and a salad is not going to fill them up so you go to the dollar menu. You can be a parent that’s not going to eat at night so you’re children can.”

The Chattanooga Area Food bank says since the pandemic up to 40% more people may not know where they’re next meal is coming from.

“And for children that’s even more. It’s 50% food insecurity increase among children. Who are some of our most vulnerable people in our community.”

The Food Bank can help Tennesseans and Georgians enroll into the Supplemental nutrition assistance program.

“It’s a great option for people to be able to stretch their dollars out at the store.”

For more information go to http://Chattfoodbank.org/hungry