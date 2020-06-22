More Covid-19 deaths in Hamilton County, but positive tests down

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This was a particularly deadly weekend for COVID-19 patients in Hamilton County, even though the number of new positive tests has dropped dramatically.

Four victims have died since Friday, bringing the total to 28 locally (Hamilton County residents).

And it is hitting all demographics:

— Asian female in her 40s with underlying conditions

— black male in his 30s with underlying conditions

— white male in his 70s with underlying conditions

— Hispanic male in his 40s with no underlying conditions

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to these families,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We want to encourage our community to continue wearing masks when out in public and to practice social distancing as much as possible. The disease is still very active in our community and community spread is still occurring.”

But the number of new positive cases and even the hospitalizations are more encouraging.

We saw 36 new cases on Monday, with numbers in the teens over the weekend.

That’s the lowest three day stretch since we began reopening businesses in mid May.

The number of people in Hamilton County hospitals is 36 today, which is about the same from the weekend.

And the rate in the thirties is the lowest we have seen in two weeks.

The news comes as Tennessee is coping with concerning highs of new cases.

The state, overall, set a new record of new cases on Friday.

And the state also set a new weekly record.

Memphis set their single day high of 385 new cases on Saturday.

Their Mayor is asking the local Health Department to roll back their reopening status to Phase One today.

Tourist destination Sevier County has seen their numbers double in just the last 8 days.

Knox County has only seen about a third of the total cases that we’ve seen, but they are worried about a spike over the weekend continuing into Monday.

But on Thursday, state officials weren’t panicking.

They note that while the hospital rates is rising from Covid-19, the patients still only represent 4% of all people in the hospital now in Tennessee.

And we are still far below hospital capacity, even though things are worse in the larger cities.

Back here in Hamilton County, the testing push continues.

Free Health Department testing this week will be held at East Lake Academy and Hardy Elementary, and next weekend at Hardy Elementary and Greater Tucker Baptist Church.

You can get more details on local testing here.

Or call the hotline at (423) 209-8383.