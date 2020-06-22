City of Cleveland cannot move the Confederate Statue

Joeli Poole
CLEVELAND, Tenn (WDEF) – Over the last few weeks confederate statues across the country are being removed from cities. 

Recently a petition started to remove a confederate statue from downtown Cleveland now one has been created to keep the statue. 

Protesters from both sides of the petitions have been protesting by the statue for several nights.

Over the weekend, Cleveland City Mayor Kevin Brooks posted on facebook that the city could not move the statue due to the city no longer owning the property. 

The mayor says the land was sold back in 1911.

He also says he is open to any suggestions that people may have to help benefit the city. 

